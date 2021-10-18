Advertisement

NCAA Women's Tournament dates set for Intrust Bank Arena

NCAA
NCAA(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - March Madness is returning to Wichita in 2022 and the game dates are now set. The regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will take place on Saturday, March 26 and Monday, March 28 at INTRUST Bank Arena. 

Tickets for the regional rounds go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. CT. All session tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $30 for youth and seniors. Single session tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors. Groups of 10 or more are also eligible for a discount. 

Tickets can be purchased online at NCAA.com/WBBtickets, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena. All tickets issued for this event will be mobile tickets. For additional event information and group sales pricing, fans can visit intrustbankarena.com/marchmadness.

