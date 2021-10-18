Advertisement

Sedgwick County warns against trick-or-treating at sex offenders’ homes

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With approximately 1,600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know where they reside so those houses can be avoided when children are trick-or-treating.

The county said it works diligently to track and monitor registered sex offenders so the public can be informed, and you can visit its offender search website, https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/offender-search , to see who the registered offenders are and where they live. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.

You will also find many other beneficial tools such as the ability to sign up for FREE automatic email notifications informing you if an offender moves within a specified radius of any address you register. If you are not trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, you can register their address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid.

You can register any and all of the addresses where your children spend time, for example, friend’s, grandparents, or babysitter’s addresses. The alerts are in real-time and sent out via e-mail as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Vet medicine shortage is affecting vets in Wichita.
Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Truck on fire after two vehicle accident.
Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured
Korean War vet parachuted for the first time in 67 years
89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years

Latest News

Suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting death
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police searching for 12-year-old runaway
Breece Hall Iowa State Cyclones
Breece Hall Iowa State Cyclones interview
Truck on fire after two vehicle accident.
Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured