Sedgwick County warns against trick-or-treating at sex offenders’ homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With approximately 1,600 registered sex offenders in Sedgwick County, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to know where they reside so those houses can be avoided when children are trick-or-treating.

The county said it works diligently to track and monitor registered sex offenders so the public can be informed, and you can visit its offender search website, https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/offender-search , to see who the registered offenders are and where they live. Citizens are encouraged to check any address where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.

You will also find many other beneficial tools such as the ability to sign up for FREE automatic email notifications informing you if an offender moves within a specified radius of any address you register. If you are not trick-or-treating in your neighborhood, but will be in a family or friend’s neighborhood, you can register their address beforehand so you know which houses to avoid.

You can register any and all of the addresses where your children spend time, for example, friend’s, grandparents, or babysitter’s addresses. The alerts are in real-time and sent out via e-mail as soon as a new offender has registered with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

