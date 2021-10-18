Advertisement

Self-administered COVID-19 testing available to child care providers

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is partnering with Battelle, a leader in the field of science and technology, to provide rapid self-delivered COVID-19 testing to all licensed child care providers in Kansas.

Battelle has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to manage the logistics of administering COVID-19 tests for millions of Americans in 16 states through the Midwest Expanded Testing Coordination Hub. Battelle assists organizations who serve children in group settings to administer the complete testing process from registering and collecting samples to receiving the results.

“Until vaccines are approved for our kids, testing is one of the best tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and child care centers,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Child care providers have done excellent work throughout the pandemic to keep our children safe. With this extra assistance, our providers can ensure Kansas families maintain access to safe, quality child care.”

Saliva testing is now available for children as young as 3 years old, and nasal swab testing is available for children as young as 5 years old, both with a 24 to 48-hour turnaround time for results. Testing supplies, shipping, and technical assistance are available at no charge. These services are also available to other congregate settings in Kansas such as schools, organizations that provide group services for children, homeless shelters, group homes, or detention centers.

