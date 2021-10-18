Suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pittsburg police arrested a 23-year-old Tennessee man for second-degree murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Jase Elizabeth Delich of Pittsburg.

At approximately 6:22 p.m. on Friday, Pittsburg Police Department officer were called to 415 S. Broadway St. Apt. 15, for a woman lying on the floor of the apartment, bleeding. The caller reported finding the door to the apartment open and seeing the woman lying on the floor. Police and EMS responded to the scene and Delich was pronounced dead.

Through review of surveillance footage in the area, combined with witness interviews, investigators were able to quickly identify the shooting suspect as 23-year-old Bri’yon Ezra Baker of Tennessee. On October Sunday morning near midnight, Baker was located by police walking in the area of 16th Street and Joplin Street and was quickly detained; he was found to be in possession of a handgun.

He was brought to the police department for questioning. Baker was subsequently arrested for second-degree murder and transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond.

