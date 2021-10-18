Advertisement

Third KDADS employee arrested, accused of helping Larned escapee

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Sydni Hartman in connection with the...
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Sydni Hartman in connection with the escape of John Colt from the Larned State Hospital.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A third woman appeared in court on Monday, accused of helping an inmate escape from the Larned State Hospital.

The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office said 29-year-old Sydni Eileen Hartman, of Larned, is charged with obstructing in the apprehension or prosecution of a registered sex offender; traffic in contraband in a care and treatment facility while employed by Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from the sexual predator treatment program.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation by Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department following the June 30, 2021, escape of John Freeman Colt from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program located on the campus of Larned State Hospital. The US Marshal’s Service and the Larned State Hospital Special Investigator also assisted in the investigation. Colt was captured in Wayne Country, Utah on September 27, 2021.

Following an arrest warrant by the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office, Hartman was arrested at her home in Larned on October 14, 2021, without incident.

If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines each defendant faces between 31 months and 136 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections depending on their criminal history. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 1. Hartman is being held in the Pawnee County Jail. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Rachel Perez and Liliana Houser, both KDADS employees, are also charged in the case.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police searching for 12-year-old runaway
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's helping to locate 74-year-old Linda...
Wichita police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Former Winfield teacher, nationally recognized, delivers speech at White House
Fr. Kapaun homecoming
Answerback: Cowboys games, Kapaun coverage & Southwest cancellations
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Group requests video release to public after Wichita teen’s death in custody
Making Strides Against Cancer
Ascension Via Christi holds 7th annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' event