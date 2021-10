Week of October 18: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Permanency Specialist - Reintegration Social Worker 1 | St. Francis Ministries | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11675243 | Career Fair happening on October 19th from 9 am to 6 pm (in person) | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Family Support Worker, Registered Nurse, Placement Coordinator, Outpatient Psychologist, Accounting Supervisor

TUESDAY: Mechanical Estimator | Central Consolidated, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11645324 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Commercial HVAC Service Tech and PT Inventory & Delivery Specialist

WEDNESDAY: Environmental Health & Safety Manager | Yingling Aviation | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11676783 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Interiors Fabricator, A&P Mechanic, Aircraft Interior Installer, Avionics Technician

THURSDAY: Hydrovac Operator CDL | Badger Daylighting | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11643354

FRIDAY: Communications Officer | City of Andover | Andover | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11598799 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Police Officer

For a list of job fairs this week, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.