Advertisement

Where’s Shane? RivALZ flag football

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the South Wichita YMCA to get some practice in for the Blondes versus Brunettes RivALZ Flag Football Game!

This great event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association is always a blast, and it raises money for a good cause. You can stop by and root on your favorite team this weekend at Friends University. For more information, check out act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15204&pg=entry.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Vet medicine shortage is affecting vets in Wichita.
Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Truck on fire after two vehicle accident.
Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured
Korean War vet parachuted for the first time in 67 years
89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years

Latest News

Where's Shane? RivALZ flag football 2
Where's Shane? RivALZ flag football 2
Where's Shane? RivALZ flag football
Where's Shane? RivALZ flag football
Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County warns against trick-or-treating at sex offenders’ homes
Suspect arrested in Pittsburg shooting death