Where’s Shane? RivALZ flag football

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the South Wichita YMCA to get some practice in for the Blondes versus Brunettes RivALZ Flag Football Game!

This great event to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association is always a blast, and it raises money for a good cause. You can stop by and root on your favorite team this weekend at Friends University. For more information, check out act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15204&pg=entry.

