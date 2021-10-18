Advertisement

Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.(Beauties and Beasts facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is in a crisis; the animal shelter is at capacity with 120 dogs and cats needing homes. Over 40 dogs now face the danger of euthanasia unless adopted.

Unfortunately, some euthanasia started Sunday. The dogs who have been on death row the longest will be the first pulled to take their final walk to the ‘euth room’ when their kennel space is needed for a new intake.

“It’s incredibly heartbreaking to see this many animals in need, and we have no answers why this is happening, its unprecedented, is basically all I can say. The staff is doing everything they can, but they are begging,” says Amy Heggestad, president and founder of beauties and beasts.

🆘CODE RED CITY SHELTER AT CAPACITY ZERO SPACE 🆘 The Wichita animal shelter has reached CAPACITY. These are the...

Posted by Beauties and Beasts, Inc. on Saturday, October 16, 2021

If you or someone you know are looking to adopt, Beauties and Beasts urge you to come to the shelter and look around.

For more information on how you can adopt, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Wichita police said a woman suffered minor injuries in a shooting at 13th and I-135 Friday night.
Woman injured in northeast Wichita shooting
Brody May was crowned Goddard Eisenhower High School 2021 homecoming king on Friday, October 15.
Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king
A Barber County judge sentenced Clinton Rogers to life in prison for the death of Joyce A....
Barber County man sentenced to life in prison
Vet medicine shortage is affecting vets in Wichita.
Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need

Latest News

Korean War vet parachuted for the first time in 67 years
89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years
White mass ceremony held Sunday.
Church holds service to thank healthcare workers
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Farmers and John Deere suppliers worry about strike’s impact