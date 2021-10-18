Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is in a crisis; the animal shelter is at capacity with 120 dogs and cats needing homes. Over 40 dogs now face the danger of euthanasia unless adopted.

Unfortunately, some euthanasia started Sunday. The dogs who have been on death row the longest will be the first pulled to take their final walk to the ‘euth room’ when their kennel space is needed for a new intake.

“It’s incredibly heartbreaking to see this many animals in need, and we have no answers why this is happening, its unprecedented, is basically all I can say. The staff is doing everything they can, but they are begging,” says Amy Heggestad, president and founder of beauties and beasts.

🆘CODE RED CITY SHELTER AT CAPACITY ZERO SPACE 🆘 The Wichita animal shelter has reached CAPACITY. These are the... Posted by Beauties and Beasts, Inc. on Saturday, October 16, 2021

If you or someone you know are looking to adopt, Beauties and Beasts urge you to come to the shelter and look around.

For more information on how you can adopt, click here.

