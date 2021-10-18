Wichita business cleaning up after car crashes into entrance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car crash near Douglas and Hillside is leaving a small business owner concerned for safety in the area.

It’s the second time a car has crashed into Love of Character, located on the northeast corner of Douglas and Hillside.

“Someone must have run a red light and hit and come over. So I hope all the drivers are okay because they hit full speed,” said Love of Character owner Mary Billings.

She said around 6:30 a.m. this morning a car came crashing into her business, leaving a gaping hole in the front wall.

Billings says the Douglas and Hillside intersection has become more dangerous in the last few months. In August, hit the Dockum Building, where Love of Character is located, pushing back a pillar. In July, a car crashed into Wendy Mayes Design, a business located on the south side of Douglas.

“We want to make sure everyone stays safe and obviously a lot of damage can be done when they’re driving recklessly,” said Billings.

She said would love it if some barriers could be put up to stop cars from hitting the businesses and anyone who is inside. She said she hopes drivers will be more careful when driving through the intersection, she asks people to continue to support local stores.

“Support small businesses because it’s been a crazy couple of years and this year keeps getting crazier,” Billings said.

