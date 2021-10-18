Wichita police searching for 12-year-old runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Zaccheus Harris, who was reported as a runaway Sunday afternoon. He was last seen at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon near the 4700 block of E 11th St. N.

Zaccheus is approximately 5′4″ tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue floral button up shirt with a light blue undershirt, black/blue shorts and burgundy shoes. You are asked to call 911 if you see him.

Zaccheus is approximately 5’4” tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue floral button up shirt with a light blue undershirt, black/blue shorts, and burgundy shoes.



If you see him, or you know where he is, please call 911!! — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.