Wichita police searching for 12-year-old runaway

Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for help locating 12-year-old Zaccheus Harris, who was reported as a runaway Sunday afternoon. He was last seen at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon near the 4700 block of E 11th St. N.

Zaccheus is approximately 5′4″ tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue floral button up shirt with a light blue undershirt, black/blue shorts and burgundy shoes. You are asked to call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

