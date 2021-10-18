Wichita police searching for missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for your help locating 74-year-old Linda Custer.

Custer was last seen at her home in the 8000 block of W Meadow Knoll at approximately midnight. Family and friends of Custer are concerned about her welfare due to ongoing medical conditions.

Custer is 5′6″ tall, 110 pounds with short white hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored sweatshirt. Custer is driving a Tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe with “In God We Trust” tag BE046. She has two German Shepard dogs with her and is most likely in the Wichita area.

If you see Linda or her vehicle, please call 911.

