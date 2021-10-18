Advertisement

Windy & mild again Tuesday

Another mild day before cooler weather arrives Wednesday
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that windy and mild weather will continue Tuesday before a cold front brings much cooler conditions Wednesday.

South winds will remain gusty tonight. It will be a cool start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the lower 50s.

We will have plenty of sunshine Tuesday with south winds gusting over 30 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s to near 80.

It will be cooler in northwest Kansas behind a cold front where the winds will turn around to the northwest. High temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s.

This front will continue to move eastward across the rest of the state Tuesday night. An isolated shower or storm may develop in north central Kansas as the front moves in, but most locations will remain dry.

Behind the front, high temperatures will return to the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine. Winds will still be a bit breezy on Wednesday, but they will get lighter on Thursday.

Warmer weather will return as we head toward the weekend with highs returning to the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 53

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-35; gusty. High: 78

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 53

Wed: High: 69 A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Cooler.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 52 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 78 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and breezy.

