Advertisement

Work week starts with wind, warmth

Windy start to work week
Windy start to work week(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a windy and warm start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will climb into the middle 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The (minor) weather worry the next couple of days will be the wind. Expect sustained wind between 20-30 mph to occasionally gust over 40 mph today and Tuesday.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Even though (widespread) rain is not expected with its passage, temperatures will tumble 10 to 15 degrees behind the front on Wednesday and Thursday.

A better chance of rain will arrive this weekend as weather maker moves across central/eastern Kansas, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, and mild. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 79.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 69. Mostly sunny, breezy (early), and cooler.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 71. Increasing clouds, overnight showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 76. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Vet medicine shortage is affecting vets in Wichita.
Veterinarians nationwide are struggling to get supplies they need
Wichita police were called to the 200 block of S. Rock Road Friday afternoon after someone was...
Police: 1 dead, 2 critical after shooting in east Wichita
Brody May was crowned Goddard Eisenhower High School 2021 homecoming king on Friday, October 15.
Goddard Eisenhower student follows big brother’s footsteps as homecoming king
Stand rally against teen violence
‘Stand’ rally held to bring awareness to teen violence

Latest News

Breece Hall Iowa State Cyclones
Breece Hall Iowa State Cyclones interview
Truck on fire after two vehicle accident.
Accident near Victoria Kansas causes truck fire, two seriously injured
Korean War vet parachuted for the first time in 67 years
89-year-old veteran paratrooper parachutes for first time in 67 years
Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia