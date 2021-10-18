Work week starts with wind, warmth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a windy and warm start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s will climb into the middle 70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The (minor) weather worry the next couple of days will be the wind. Expect sustained wind between 20-30 mph to occasionally gust over 40 mph today and Tuesday.

A cold front is coming to Kansas on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Even though (widespread) rain is not expected with its passage, temperatures will tumble 10 to 15 degrees behind the front on Wednesday and Thursday.

A better chance of rain will arrive this weekend as weather maker moves across central/eastern Kansas, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, and mild. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 79.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 69. Mostly sunny, breezy (early), and cooler.

Thu: Low: 41. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 71. Increasing clouds, overnight showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 76. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

