Breezy & much cooler Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather is on the way Wednesday behind a strong cold front.

It will be a chilly start to the day over western Kansas with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Central and eastern Kansas will have morning lows in the lower 50s.

Afternoon highs will reach the 60s statewide with winds remaining breezy out of the northwest throughout the day. The winds will turn lighter by the evening and into the night.

With clear skies, it will be a chilly start to the day Thursday with morning lows in the 30s for most of the state with lower 40s for south central Kansas. Areas of frost will be possible in northwest Kansas.

Thursday will remain cool with highs in the 60s again before a warming trend begins on Friday and continues into the weekend. Highs will return to the 70s with some lower 80s possible early next week.

Rain chances will remain low for the next few days. There will be a slight chance for a few showers and storms over southeast Kansas Friday night and again over portions of eastern Kansas Saturday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Wind: S/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 53

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Breezy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 69

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 42

Thu: High: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 46 Sunny.

Sat: High: 76 Low: 53 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of storms overnight.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 61 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 60 Partly cloudy and windy; evening and overnight storms.

