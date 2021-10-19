Crawford County inmate charged in another inmate’s death

GIRARD, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Crawford County jail inmate has been charged in the death of another inmate.

The KBI says 25-year-old Gavin Wood of Arma was charged with second-degree murder on Monday. Twenty-year-old Dante Martinez of Pittsburg was found suffering from severe injuries in a common area of a jail pod on Saturday. He died later at a Joplin, Mo. hospital. T

The KBI says video surveillance shows Wood attacking Martinez. The agency said the investigation is continuing. No further information was released.

