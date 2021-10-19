Advertisement

Crawford County inmate charged in another inmate’s death

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRARD, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Crawford County jail inmate has been charged in the death of another inmate.

The KBI says 25-year-old Gavin Wood of Arma was charged with second-degree murder on Monday. Twenty-year-old Dante Martinez of Pittsburg was found suffering from severe injuries in a common area of a jail pod on Saturday. He died later at a Joplin, Mo. hospital. T

The KBI says video surveillance shows Wood attacking Martinez. The agency said the investigation is continuing. No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Woman killed, man injured in crash south of Wichita
Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility

Latest News

Walter's Pumpkin Patch
Walter's Pumpkin Patch
Community members demand JIAC video in Cedric Lofton's death
Community members demand JIAC video in Cedric Lofton's death
COVID-19
Colin Powell's death leads to questions about breakthrough cases of COVID-19
Car into business
Wichita business owner concerned for safety after early morning crash