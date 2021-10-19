Advertisement

Dog helps lead game warden to suspect at Kansas lake

K-9 Ruby and Handler Chris Stout helped the Wellington Police Department track/locate a person...
K-9 Ruby and Handler Chris Stout helped the Wellington Police Department track/locate a person that ran from one of their officers at Wellington City Lake due to an outstanding felony warrant.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Game Wardens)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) - Ruby the K-9 officer for Kansas game wardens may be pushing 10 years of old, but her sniffer works just fine. That was evident earlier this month when Ruby played a key role in tracking down a man wanted by police in the south-central Kansas town of Wellington.

A Monday Facebook posting by Kansas Wildlife & Parks-Game Wardens says Ruby and her handler, Chris Stout, joined in the search for the suspect on Oct. 8 at Wellington City Lake. Ruby found the suspect “face down in mud under dense brush.”

For her hard work, Ruby was rewarded with a swim in the lake.

