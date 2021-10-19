Education EDGE gets $1,200 to buy musical instruments for Wichita students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita native Alex Wakim spends most of his time in New York, but he said there’s one thing that separates his native state from the bright lights of the big city.

“You have everything in New York,” Wakim said. “But you don’t have stars.”

Wakim, a 24-year-old pianist and musical composer, showed appreciation for his roots with a show at the Wichita Center for Performing Arts last month. His performance raised money for instruments at Wichita schools and for pediatric cancer patients in Lebanon.

It also inspired KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers to donate $1,200 through their Helping Hand program.

The celestial wonders of Kansas, including a comet Wakim saw here one summer, inspired his 2020 album “Dust and Ions.”

He combined his music with dance and poetry for a live performance in Wichita in September. A portion of the proceeds went to help the children of Wichita and Lebanon, his family’s native country.

The money will also help the Kids First Association fund medicine for pediatric oncology patients in Lebanon, and other proceeds benefit the WPS Fine Arts Gift Fund through Education EDGE, which aims to make more instruments available to students in middle school and high school. The $1,200 donation from KWCH and DeVaughn James went to the EDGE program.

Among its proponents is Wichita Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Shawn Chastain, who said fine arts is an established priority for Education EDGE.

One of the beneficiaries of the program is Dr. Gary Leopold, who taught Wakim at Wichita Northwest and remains the director of instrumental music there.

“Between the high schools, we’re having to borrow each other’s instruments and sometimes we don’t have enough,” Leopold said. “The nice thing is we’re getting more students involved in music (education), so now we need even more instruments.”

A longtime teacher of music, Leopold knows how to make those instruments come together in perfect harmony.

“Seeing all the different instruments and how to play them and how they all sound together and come together is really cool,” freshman trombone player Isaac Gehrer said.

“It makes me really excited and happy and it’s awesome to get to share it with people,” said freshman Kara Russell, who plays the saxophone.

Other students agreed that the band becomes like a tight-knit family.

“When you’re with other people who are playing the same sounds at the same time, it’s just a really beautiful thing,” freshman trumpet player Isabel Santiago said.

Wakim experienced similar inspiration at Northwest, where he learned the foundational skills that helped him earn a Bachelor of Music degree at Kansas State and forge a career in music.

His advice for inspiring artists?

“Try it out. Enjoy it. Enjoy the journey. And just have a lovely time with it,” Wakim said. “It’s a big, beautiful world of music.”

