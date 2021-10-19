Gas prices in Wichita top $3

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The price of gas in Wichita is now over $3. We found gas Tuesday at the QuikTrip located on Oliver near K-96 for $3.09.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices around town currently range between $2.94 and $3.13.

Last Friday, crude oil surpassed $82 a barrel in trading - the highest it’s been since October of 2014.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.32. Around this time last year, it was $2.17.

