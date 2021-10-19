Advertisement

Gas prices in Wichita top $3

The price of gas at the K-96 and Oliver QuikTrip is $3.09 as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
The price of gas at the K-96 and Oliver QuikTrip is $3.09 as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The price of gas in Wichita is now over $3. We found gas Tuesday at the QuikTrip located on Oliver near K-96 for $3.09.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices around town currently range between $2.94 and $3.13.

Last Friday, crude oil surpassed $82 a barrel in trading - the highest it’s been since October of 2014.

According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.32. Around this time last year, it was $2.17.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Korean War vet parachuting
4You: 89-year-old paratrooper, Kansas Teacher of Year in D.C.
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Man formally charged in drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old
Edith and Norman Bontrager were one of three families to welcome twins (Aspen and Asher) during...
Via Christi St. Joseph welcomes 3 sets of twins during single shift
K-9 Ruby and Handler Chris Stout helped the Wellington Police Department track/locate a person...
Dog helps lead game warden to suspect at Kansas lake