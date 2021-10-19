Advertisement

Man arrested following standoff in Hutchinson

Hutchinson police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff near 3rd...
Hutchinson police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff near 3rd and Logan.(Kyda Warrior)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff.

The Hutch Post reports officers were dispatched to a subject in trouble call near 3rd and Logan earlier in the day.

They arrived and were able to get a woman out of a home safely, but the man barricaded himself in the bathroom.

SWAT, the sheriff’s office Bearkat and K-9 units were all called out. A K-9 unit was used to subdue the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment then into custody.

No one else was hurt. No names have been released.

