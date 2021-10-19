Man arrested following standoff in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff.

The Hutch Post reports officers were dispatched to a subject in trouble call near 3rd and Logan earlier in the day.

They arrived and were able to get a woman out of a home safely, but the man barricaded himself in the bathroom.

SWAT, the sheriff’s office Bearkat and K-9 units were all called out. A K-9 unit was used to subdue the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment then into custody.

No one else was hurt. No names have been released.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.