Man formally charged in drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old

Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the...
Wichita police arrested 25-year-old Byron Purcell in connection to a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of E. Harding that left an 11-year-old girl hurt.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man arrested after a drive-by shooting injured an 11-year-old girl in east Wichita made his first court appearance Tuesday, Oct. 19, at which he heard formal charges against him. The girl, wounded in her sleep in the Oct. 12 shooting, is hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested Byron Purcell a couple of days after the shooting in the 1400 block of East Harding.

A few days after the shooting, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said it was believed that Purcell was targeting someone else inside the home where the girl slept.

On Tuesday, a Sedgwick County District Court judge formally charged Purcell with one count each of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Ramsay said Purcell was a parolee.

Purcell is being held at the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 1.

Meanwhile, as the injured girl continues her recovery at the hospital, there is a GoFundMe campaign to help her family with medical expenses.

