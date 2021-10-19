Reno County warns of gift card warrant scam

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving gift cards and warrants.

The sheriff’s office said it will never request you to go get gift cards for bond money or gift cards for anything else.

“Recently scammers have decided to use some creativity in their quest to get the citizens of Reno County to think they are legitimate members of our department. They have reportedly used the name of Captain Steve Lutz and Sheriff Darrian Campbell. They have even used District Court Judge Daniel Gilligan to make themselves seem more believable,” said the sheriff’s office.

Its main message is, “Please don’t fall for it!”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.