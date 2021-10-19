Advertisement

Reno County warns of gift card warrant scam

FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam involving gift cards and warrants.

The sheriff’s office said it will never request you to go get gift cards for bond money or gift cards for anything else.

“Recently scammers have decided to use some creativity in their quest to get the citizens of Reno County to think they are legitimate members of our department. They have reportedly used the name of Captain Steve Lutz and Sheriff Darrian Campbell. They have even used District Court Judge Daniel Gilligan to make themselves seem more believable,” said the sheriff’s office.

Its main message is, “Please don’t fall for it!”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Derby target
Derby residents concerned stray bullets land in neighborhood
Residents of a developing district in Derby are concerned about stray bullets from target...
Stray bullets from makeshift target practice concern, anger residents in Derby neighborhood
The price of gas at the K-96 and Oliver QuikTrip is $3.09 as of Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Gas prices in Wichita top $3
Korean War vet parachuting
4You: 89-year-old paratrooper, Kansas Teacher of Year in D.C.