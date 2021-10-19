Stray bullets from makeshift target practice concern, anger residents in Derby neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A developing neighborhood in Derby is finding more problems just beyond a tree line. Stray bullets from a makeshift target practice have found their way into nearby yards. Those firing the shots aimed at a target, but the gun stop isn’t tall enough and neighbors on the other side of the tree line are finding bullets too close to home.

“Being a homeowner in the area, we’re tired of the unsafe practices going on with the neighborhood next us us and the disregard for our safety,” neighbor Chris Herd said.

In calls to 911, one neighbor reported a bullet striking his fence. It’s an ongoing problem, neighbors say, has been going on for months. The target practice from the other side of the tree line is in Sedgwick County. The impacted neighborhood is within Derby’s city limits, near 55th Street South and Woodlawn.

The Sedgwick County Commission on Thursday, Oct. 21, will vote on a resolution proposing fines if a bullet goes onto someone else’s property. That fine is up to $500. There are some exceptions, but overall, after several reports of property damage, the county is involved.

Eyewitness News knocked on the door at the property identified as the source of the shots and stray bullets, but hasn’t been able to talk to that homeowner. With Thursday’s special county commission meeting, commissioners will meet with Derby police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on what to do next.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.