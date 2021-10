WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A BNSF train has been stalled and blocking Newton crossings since before 6 a.m., Tuesday, according to Harvey County authorities.

Efforts to fix the issue have thus far been unsuccessful and have led to additional crossings being blocked. There is no estimate for when the train will resume operation.

A BNSF train has been broke down and blocking Newton crossings since before 6am. Efforts to fix the issue have not been... Posted by Harvey County Communications on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

