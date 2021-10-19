Via Christi St. Joseph welcomes three sets of twins during one shift

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nurses and doctors at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph recently worked “double duty” as they welcomed three sets of twins during a single night shift.

The twins — each a boy and a girl — were born at the NewLife Center between 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, and 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

The first were delivered at 10:45 p.m. and 10:46 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 and the second shortly after at 11:01 and 11:18 p.m.

The third were delivered at 6:47 and 6:56 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. Born at 33 weeks gestation, they were admitted to the NewLife Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where they continue to receive care.

Although no one is certain whether this was the first time so many multiples were born on one shift, “It certainly was not a usual occurrence around here,” says Kim Harter, a registered nurse who has served on the Labor and Delivery for 23 years and was recently named as the unit’s interim manager.

For RNs Brooke Peters, Becky Kincaid and Meredith Morris, the deliveries made for an exciting night.

“This was my first set of twins where I was the primary nurse,” says Kincaid, although she has assisted with other twins during the five years she has worked on the unit. “It’s definitely more tasking taking care of two babies with one mom, especially when they are early.”

It was an experience made all the more memorable, she says, knowing that two other families were welcoming twins that shift.

“When we heard that the third set of twins was about to deliver, we were cheering them on, hoping they would deliver before 7 a.m. and they did,” says Kincaid.

The early morning arrival of the third set of twins, born to Edith and Norman Bontrager of Haven, also made for a busy night for their delivering OB/GYN Jonathan Scrafford, MD, who also delivered the shift’s first set of twins.

“Dr. Scrafford looked pretty tired when he delivered our twins!” says Edith.

The Bontragers, who have a 10-year-old, 7-year-old twins and a 3-year-old, also have lots of busy nights and days in their future with the addition of Aspen and Asher.

“We talked about taking one of the NICU nurses home with us,” says Edith jokingly. On a more somber note, she says that after having had a stillborn baby in December, she’s gratefully looking forward to having six children at home.

