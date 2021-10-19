Advertisement

Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks on the field after the team's NCAA college football...
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks on the field after the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 34-31. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Washington State has fired football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the university had not made an announcement and no one was yet authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs. Rolovich applied for a religious exemption. He had said he wouldn’t get vaccinated but wouldn’t specify his reasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Woman killed, man injured in crash south of Wichita
Shelter puppies put on euthanasia list due to shelter overflow.
Wichita Animal Shelter at max capacity, animals in danger of euthanasia
Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility

Latest News

NCAA
NCAA Women’s Tournament dates set for Intrust Bank Arena
Breece Hall dominates in Cyclones 33-20 win over K-State
Breece Hall leads Iowa State in 33-20 win over Kansas State
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) running with the ball during the second half...
Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) attempts to get past Iowa State linebacker Mike...
Hall, Purdy lead Iowa State past Kansas State, 33-20