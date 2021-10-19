Advertisement

Wind won’t stop climbing afternoon temperatures

Wichita weather trends
Wichita weather trends(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says that once again, the wind is the weather worry today. A south breeze will blow between 20 and 30 mph and occasionally gust to 40 mph. Alongside the wind, wake-up temperatures in the 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front is coming to Kansas tonight and Wednesday. Even though (widespread) rain is not expected with its passage, a few showers/sprinkles are possible across north-central parts of the state. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble 10 to 15 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

A better chance of rain will arrive this weekend as weather maker moves across central/eastern Kansas, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning. A much stronger storm system is likely early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear, continued breezy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, breezy (early), and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 70.

Thu: Low: 43. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 46. High: 75. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 74. Increasing clouds, breezy; overnight showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 79. Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Woman killed, man injured in crash south of Wichita
Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public's helping to locate 74-year-old Linda...
Wichita police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Helping Hand
Education EDGE gets $1,200 to buy musical instruments for Wichita students
Aerospace workers protest vaccine mandate
Some aerospace workers continue to protest federal vaccine mandate
Aerospace workers from Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems gather Monday, Oct. 18, to...
Aerospace workers in Wichita continue showing opposition to vaccine mandate
Liz Willis
Kansas runner wins Boston Marathon title in new Para-Athletic division