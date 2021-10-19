Wind won’t stop climbing afternoon temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says that once again, the wind is the weather worry today. A south breeze will blow between 20 and 30 mph and occasionally gust to 40 mph. Alongside the wind, wake-up temperatures in the 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky.

A cold front is coming to Kansas tonight and Wednesday. Even though (widespread) rain is not expected with its passage, a few showers/sprinkles are possible across north-central parts of the state. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble 10 to 15 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

A better chance of rain will arrive this weekend as weather maker moves across central/eastern Kansas, mainly Saturday night into Sunday morning. A much stronger storm system is likely early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear, continued breezy. Wind: S/W 15-25; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny, breezy (early), and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 70.

Thu: Low: 43. High: 68. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 46. High: 75. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 74. Increasing clouds, breezy; overnight showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 58. High: 79. Partly cloudy, windy, and warmer.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

