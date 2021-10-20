4you: Tyson Etienne showcases first photo art exhibit Saturday
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shocker men’s basketball player, Tyson Etienne, will showcase his first photography art exhibit in Wichita this Saturday.
The “What do you see?” art exhibit will be held Saturday, October 23rd, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Mud Haus, 922 East Douglas. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
A live and silent auction will take place and select photos will benefit the non-profit, Starkey.
The 22-year-old student athlete at Wichita State University enjoys being behind the camera.
“I’m a complex guy. I just hope that my complexity inspires and helps other people feel okay to be complex and being okay with having different layers, and having different interests,” said Etienne.
