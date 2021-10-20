Advertisement

4you: Tyson Etienne showcases first photo art exhibit Saturday

By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shocker men’s basketball player, Tyson Etienne, will showcase his first photography art exhibit in Wichita this Saturday.

The “What do you see?” art exhibit will be held Saturday, October 23rd, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Mud Haus, 922 East Douglas. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

A live and silent auction will take place and select photos will benefit the non-profit, Starkey.

The 22-year-old student athlete at Wichita State University enjoys being behind the camera.

“I’m a complex guy. I just hope that my complexity inspires and helps other people feel okay to be complex and being okay with having different layers, and having different interests,” said Etienne.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita
KHP identifies Wichita man killed in crash on K-254
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Custodian
Building You: Wichita school district looking for guest custodians
Wichita Public Schools
Building You: Wichita school district looking for guest custodians
Oct. 20 Eye on Ag Update
Oct. 20 Eye on Ag Update
Water Main Break
Arkansas City drivers asked to avoid downtown due to multiple water leaks