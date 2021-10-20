97 dogs removed from facility in southwestern Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri has removed nearly 100 dogs, including several puppies, from a southwestern Missouri facility, alleging the dogs suffered from severe neglect.

The St. Louis-based Humane Society said in a news release that 97 dogs were taken Tuesday from a breeding facility in Urbana. The removal was coordinated with the Missouri Attorney General’s office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The Humane Society says the breeder has been ordered to close for violating a consent judgment in June, after the operator had been cited for multiple violations. The rescued breeds include collies, standard poodles and others. Some of the dogs are as young as 10 weeks old.

If you want to support us in caring for the 97 dogs we just rescued, we are in need of blankets, towels, dog beds,... Posted by Humane Society of Missouri on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.