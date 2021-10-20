Arkansas City drivers asked to avoid downtown due to multiple water leaks

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the downtown area for the rest of Wednesday due to water line breaks.

The Arkansas City Environmental Services Department said the planned installation of a new water meter in the 300 block of South Summit Street led to the discovery of several adjacent service lines that had broken under the street earlier day. The city said water from the leak has been reported up to several blocks away.

Crews are expected to be in the area at least through the night, as the lanes of travel will be reduced while crews work to repair the water lines.

“Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this repair,” said Environmental Services Superintendent Rod Philo. “We apologize for any inconvenience to local businesses or residents.”

