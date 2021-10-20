Advertisement

Brief taste of fall before temperatures rise this weekend

Temperatures rise this weekend
Temperatures rise this weekend(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a colder morning across Kansas and the day ahead will follow suit. Wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will mostly top-out in the 60s, or 10 to 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

It is also a breezy start to the day with wind gusts around 20-25 mph, but winds will relax this afternoon and remain relatively light the next few days.

After a quiet Thursday/Friday combo with near normal temperatures, a better chance of rain will arrive this weekend as weather maker moves across central/eastern Kansas, mainly Friday night into Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon/evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, breezy (early), and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 68.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 75. Mostly sunny; chance of overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 54. High: 77. Breezy with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 80. Partly cloudy, breezy; chance of late-day storms.

Mon: Low: 56. High: 77. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 82. Partly cloudy, windy; evening storms.

