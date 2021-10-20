Advertisement

Building You: Wichita school district looking for guest custodians

By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district is hosing another job fair Thursday, Oct. 21, looking for people to fill roles critical to keeping schools running. Last week, 88 people attended a job fair for guest teachers and paras in the state’s largest school district. This week, the district is looking for guest custodians.

Wichita Public Schools currently has about 50 guest custodians, spread across 60 locations The district wants to add between 40 and 50 more guest custodians.

“We would bring in those qualified applicants to go through the new hire process, set them up with custodial training, which of course has some heightened rules with the COVID cleaning and everything that they’re doing in disinfecting to keep our students safe,” USD 259 Manager of Guest Services Stacie McKay explained. “So we set them up with custodial training. And then they would also have a flexible schedule, working in our schools after the students leave, typically, to help disinfect and clean up for the next day.”

Thursday’s interview for with the Wichita school district is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the school service center at 3850 North Hydraulic.

Minimum qualifications include being at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. The pay for guest custodians starts at about $13.50 per hour.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita
KHP identifies Wichita man killed in crash on K-254
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Custodian
Building You: Wichita school district looking for guest custodians
Photographer Tyson Etienne
4you: Tyson Etienne showcases first photo art exhibit Saturday
Oct. 20 Eye on Ag Update
Oct. 20 Eye on Ag Update
Water Main Break
Arkansas City drivers asked to avoid downtown due to multiple water leaks