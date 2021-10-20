Building You: Wichita school district looking for guest custodians

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district is hosing another job fair Thursday, Oct. 21, looking for people to fill roles critical to keeping schools running. Last week, 88 people attended a job fair for guest teachers and paras in the state’s largest school district. This week, the district is looking for guest custodians.

Wichita Public Schools currently has about 50 guest custodians, spread across 60 locations The district wants to add between 40 and 50 more guest custodians.

“We would bring in those qualified applicants to go through the new hire process, set them up with custodial training, which of course has some heightened rules with the COVID cleaning and everything that they’re doing in disinfecting to keep our students safe,” USD 259 Manager of Guest Services Stacie McKay explained. “So we set them up with custodial training. And then they would also have a flexible schedule, working in our schools after the students leave, typically, to help disinfect and clean up for the next day.”

Thursday’s interview for with the Wichita school district is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the school service center at 3850 North Hydraulic.

Minimum qualifications include being at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent. The pay for guest custodians starts at about $13.50 per hour.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.