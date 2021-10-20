Advertisement

COVID exposure cancels classes in Kiowa County

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to COVID exposure, and under the advisement of the Kiowa County Health Department and local Health care professionals, Kiowa County Schools will be closing at 1:30 p.m Wednesday through Oct. 26.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, The Kiowa County BOE approved “test to play” for high school activities. Those activities will be able to continue if participants test negative each day.

