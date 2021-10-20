COVID exposure cancels classes in Kiowa County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to COVID exposure, and under the advisement of the Kiowa County Health Department and local Health care professionals, Kiowa County Schools will be closing at 1:30 p.m Wednesday through Oct. 26.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, The Kiowa County BOE approved “test to play” for high school activities. Those activities will be able to continue if participants test negative each day.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.