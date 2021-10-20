Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Investigators in Missouri on Tuesday shared new information in hopes of catching a serial killer they believe committed crimes in Kansas. St. Charles, Mo. police released a new sketch of the man they believe to be the “I-70 killer.” Based on witness descriptions, the sketch show how the killer may look today if he’s still alive.

The “I-70 killer” is connected with a crime spree from 1992. He’s suspected of killing at least six people in Indiana, Missouri and Wichita where, investigators say, in April of 1992, he shot and killed two women working at a bridal store.

Wichita Police Det. Tim Relph believes the gun he used could be the key to catching him.

“It’s actually a historic remake of an old German Navy pistol. The barrel is long enough where the gun has a wooden forearm,” Det. Relph said. FBI profilers now say they know where the killer lived in the early 90s. Law enforcement leaders from Wichita and other cities connected with the murders plan to meet next month to discuss the case.

