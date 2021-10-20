Advertisement

Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer

A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.(St. Charles, Mo. Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Investigators in Missouri on Tuesday shared new information in hopes of catching a serial killer they believe committed crimes in Kansas. St. Charles, Mo. police released a new sketch of the man they believe to be the “I-70 killer.” Based on witness descriptions, the sketch show how the killer may look today if he’s still alive.

The “I-70 killer” is connected with a crime spree from 1992. He’s suspected of killing at least six people in Indiana, Missouri and Wichita where, investigators say, in April of 1992, he shot and killed two women working at a bridal store.

Wichita Police Det. Tim Relph believes the gun he used could be the key to catching him.

“It’s actually a historic remake of an old German Navy pistol. The barrel is long enough where the gun has a wooden forearm,” Det. Relph said. FBI profilers now say they know where the killer lived in the early 90s. Law enforcement leaders from Wichita and other cities connected with the murders plan to meet next month to discuss the case.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
Former Derby Middle School teacher sentenced to probation in child pornography case
Electrician critically injured in shocking at senior living facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

This chart shows the protection from COVID-19 boosters, depending on what vaccines are...
More options may soon be available as eligibility expands for COVID booster shots
The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 13-year-old Dion...
Wichita police ask for help in search for teen reported as runaway
Andover school board candidates
National PAC endorsing Kansas school board candidates
Aerial view of schools in Andover, Kan. district.
National PAC puts focus on school board races, including in Kansas