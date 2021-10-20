Advertisement

One person critically injured in E Wichita accident

Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita
Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in an accident involving three vehicles and a semi in east Wichita Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. at 61st St N and 111th St E and shut down westbound lanes at Highway 254 Greenwich. One vehicle rolled over; there was no immediate word of any other injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
A train crossing
Train stuck on tracks in Newton
Wichita drivers are asked to avoid I-135 between First and Second streets due to a gas leak.
Wichita crews find no gas leak, traffic reopens near I-135

Latest News

Mary Billings, the owner of Love of Character, said she has safety concerns after two vehicles...
Wichita business cleaning up after car crashes into entrance
One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Concorida man killed in in Cloud County crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 Wichita women killed in Marion County crash