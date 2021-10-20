One person critically injured in E Wichita accident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in an accident involving three vehicles and a semi in east Wichita Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. at 61st St N and 111th St E and shut down westbound lanes at Highway 254 Greenwich. One vehicle rolled over; there was no immediate word of any other injuries.

