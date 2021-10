WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a school bus crash near Pawnee and I-135.

The school bus belongs to First Student which serves the Wichita school district.

We have a message into Wichita Public Schools to find out how many students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and to find out whether there were any injuries.

