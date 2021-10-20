Shocker Volleyball looks to continue AAC streak

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State volleyball team continues an impressive stretch of volleyball, tallying five conference wins in a row and will look to continue its streak on the road. While the Shockers are playing well, they are far from satisfied.

“We have proven to ourselves to be in the top of the conference so far but it doesn’t matter,” said sophomore setter Kayce Litzau. “Every single game starts back at 0-0 so you have to prove yourself every game,” Litzau finished.

Ascending the AAC standings, the Shockers have been competitive against the top teams in the conference. Shocker head coach Chris Lamb notes the grind of an American Conference schedule is tough.

“This conference is an absolute war,” Lamb stated. “I will say this, the top two or three teams in the conference create a little distance year in and year out, but [if you are] three through eleven or four through eleven, every game you better show up,” he finished.

Lamb credits his team’s toughness to help tack on more wins in the young season.

Players agree, gutting out back-to-back come from behind wins isn’t easy but say it is the comradery that has helped them so far.

“Just knowing that everyone has your back, and if you make a mistake it is not a big deal. You are going to get the next point,” shared Litzau.

Litzau being named to her second AAC honor roll on the season has been working well with all of the pieces around her. One of which, redshirt-sophomore outside hitter Brylee Kelly. The latter shared her thoughts on what this team has done different compared to years past.

“I think team chemistry Is the best it has been in a while but we are a lot more gritty than usual. We know that everybody is going to get a ball, everybody is going to 100%,” Kelly explained.

The Shockers tout a young lineup with just two seniors on the roster. With the recent success, it can be suggested that the young core has figured out collegiate play sooner than expected.

“We are ahead of schedule, Lamb says that all the time and I would say that too. We are ahead of schedule and it is crazy because we haven’t even reached our full potential,” Kelly smiled.

The Shockers will return home to Koch Arena at the beginning of November after a four-game AAC road trip.

