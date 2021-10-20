Some frost; nice finish to the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Frost concerns threaten northwest and north central Kansas for Thursday morning, but it will turn out to be a beautiful afternoon statewide with much calmer winds.

Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling into the 30s. Afternoon highs Thursday will reach the mid and upper 60s with light west winds late in the day.

Friday should be a little warmer with a return of south winds and mainly sunshine. Look for highs to reach the low 70s. There is a chance for some storms in south central and southeast Kansas Friday night, but it will come well after midnight.

Saturday will mainly be dry with highs in the 70s to near 80. Expect more wind and a chance for some storms in northeast Kansas Saturday night.

Another threat of some rain will be coming at the end of the weekend as another front moves into Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny. Wind: N/W 5-10. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 45.

Fri: High: 75 Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible.

Sat: High: 79 Low: 54 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 61 Increasing clouds; evening storms. Windy.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 58 Increasing clouds; overnight storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 54 Cloudy; scattered showers.

