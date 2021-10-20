Maize High School students running pop-up burger shop in community

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - A pop-up burger shop is raising scholarship money for some Maize high schoolers and along the way, students are learning the process of running their own restaurant.

Burgers, shakes and fries make for a popular combination that is teaching students at Maize High School more than just fast-paced culinary skills.

“Just being able to see a lot of the stuff that goes into a it, not just the cooking, Maize High School junior Jack Hall said. “Like, the whole process of forming the idea, coming up with what we have to pay for, how much it costs. It’s really cool.”

Hall is part of a team that runs Blue House Burgers, cooking all of the food served, pack it up and serve it to the group’s daily customers. The students are operating the business until Friday, Oct. 22, out of space at 109 West Academy, in Maize. The restaurant’s hours are 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We have an accountant, we have our executive chef, we have our front of house, we have our server. We have all of those typical positions,” Maize High School culinary arts teacher Cara Poole explained. “Students filled out an application for those and they were chosen for certain tasks.”

So far, reviews for Blue House Burgers have been solid.

“Obviously you’re trying something new, so you’re a little apprehensive, but once I tasted the food, it turned out pretty well. I was impressed with the hamburgers and the milkshake,” repeat customer Jeff Weible said.

The students said they’re thankful for the opportunity.

“It has a lot of motivation,” Hall said. “Because, I mean, if it was just to help raise money for the school, that’d be cool, but since we’re getting it back, it means a lot more. Because I really want more scholarship money and stuff like that because it can really help me out later on.”

