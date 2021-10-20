Advertisement

U.S. House passes resolution for Father Kapaun

Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. House passed a resolution on Wednesday to rename the post office in Herrington, Kan. after Fr. Emil Kapaun. Congressman Tracey Mann made the announcement on Twitter saying that he is looking to its swift in the Senate.

“Father Emil Kapaun was a man of God who served Jesus and his country honorably,” said Mann in a tweet.

Kapaun was a Catholic priest from Pilsen, Kan. who served in WWII and Korea. He was captured in 1950 and died in captivity in 1951. His fellow prisoners told stories about Kapaun’s role in their survival and how he was heroic and saintly. Kapaun’s remains were identified in March of this year and returned to Kansas at the end of September. He is now on the path to sainthood.

