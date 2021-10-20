Wichita police ask for help in search for teen reported as runaway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 13-year-old girl reported as a runaway Tuesday, Oct. 19. Police said Dion “Maddie” Armour was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 3100 East Ethel.

Armour stands about 5′5 and weighs about 120 pounds. Police say she has dye blonde hair pulled into a bun and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray shorts and silver flip flops with stars on them, police say. If you see Armour, call 911.

