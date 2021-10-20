Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in crash that severely injured Wichita musician, killed 2

Maria Wood, 70 and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary "Rosie" McElroy were killed in a May...
Maria Wood, 70 and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary "Rosie" McElroy were killed in a May 2019 crash in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Grant DeMars
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The woman responsible for a deadly crash in May 2019 pled guilty in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday, Oct. 20, to six charges. That crash injured multiple people, including Wichita musician, Jenny Wood, and killed Wood’s mother and niece.

Mia Collins’s trial was set to start next week, but that won’t happen now since she pleaded guilty. Wednesday morning, Collins told the judge she was responsible for the crash, all because she was running from police.

It as an emotional courtroom Wednesday morning as Collins entered her plea, admitting her part in the crash that killed Maria Wood and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy.

At one point, Collins had to leave the courtroom to gather herself. She told the judge that when officers tried to pull her over while she was in a stolen SUV near the Spangles restaurant at Murdock and Broadway, she took off through downtown Wichita, speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, ultimately causing the crash.

The judge had Colins recount the chain of vents the led up to the crash to confirm that she knew what she was admitting to.

For two first-degree murder charges, Collins could face life in prison without the eligibility of parole and up to $1.3 million in fines.

She could face more jail time for aggravated battery and fleeing from officers.

