College Hill trick-or-treating makes a comeback in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The College Hill neighborhood will celebrate Halloween again after a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic. Neighbors say they want to make this Halloween one to remember.

If you walk down the streets of the College Hill neighborhood, you can see houses decorated with spooky decorations preparing for Halloween. College hill resident, Alexis Phillips, born and raised in the community, says Halloween has always had a special place in her heart.

“Halloween is in my blood. I love it. I appreciate this neighborhood for what it gives back to Wichita and the people who live here,” says Philips.

College Hill loves Halloween so much they started an Instagram page devoted to neighborhoods decorations called @Hallowichita.

Marcia Schultz, resident of college hill for 47 years, says, “I hope they get out and about and enjoy all the decorations. As I say, we’ll be taking our grandkids. We have two grandkids here in town. My son, our youngest son remembers all the Halloweens that he’s had, so he wants his kids to have the same...it’s just a very, very popular place.”

Phillips has celebrated Halloween with some of the same traditions for generations. Her mother, Wendy Phillips, was so popular one year with her Halloween decorations that she was featured in the newspaper.

Phillips says, “my mom decorated every Halloween; she would dress up as a witch, and people would come to follow her... Every year they’d see Wanda, the witch, and after she passed, I inherited all of her stuff. And so, some of the things you see are 35 years old.”

Neighbors say this is a holiday where the neighborhood comes together to make the celebration memorable for the kids.

“I really appreciate how it started on Broadview with just a few women starting it, and now it’s multiple blocks, and people have taken it on as their own. So, I’m really just trying to carry on my mother’s tradition,” says Phillips.

