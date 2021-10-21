Does It Work?: Weighted Hula Hoop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have played with a hula hoop as a child, testing your skills to see how many rotations you could make without letting the hoop touch the ground.

Taking the fun a step farther for Does It Work Wednesday, Eyewitness News put a weighted hula hoop to the test, seeing if it delivers on a promise to give a full-body workout. Watch to see if the Foam Padded Fitness Hoop is worth the investment.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.