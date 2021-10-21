Advertisement

Facebook group leads to Kansas man’s arrest for child sex crimes

The Barton County Sheriff's Office arrested 24-year-old Dakota for child sex crimes following information from Motor City Justice and sting operation.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said information from a local Facebook page led to a man’s arrest for child sex crimes.

The sheriff’s office said detectives became aware of an attempted unlawful solicitation of a child after being contacted by an organization known as Motor City Justice. The facts were reviewed by sheriff’s office detectives and the Barton County Attorney’s Office. It was then determined the best course of action would be to conduct a sting operation to capture the suspect.

On October 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., detectives conducted a sting operation near the intersection of 24th and Washington in the City of Great Bend. The suspect arrived at the scene believing he was meeting a juvenile female. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Dakota Payne, 24, of Great Bend, was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. Payne was booked on requested charges of indecent solicitation of a child, attempted exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation of a child. Payne is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

