Garden City police warn of counterfeit bills

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police want you to be on the lookout for counterfeit money making the rounds in the area.

The police department shared pictures of the fake money on its Facebook page. The $50 is cut incorrectly which police say means it’s probably been cut by hand. The $20 bill found in circulation clearly says “REPLICA” under the serial number in the left-hand corner.

Police say to pay special attention to the money you’re being handed. If you come across counterfeit money be sure to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

