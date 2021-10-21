Advertisement

Isolated storm chances in the upcoming weekend

Chances begin late Friday night - not a statewide event
Warming up this weekend
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another chilly start to the day is on the way for much of the state heading into Friday with some frost concerns over far northern Kansas. Gradually, temperatures will warm into the weekend and much of the state will have above normal highs by Saturday.

Look for mainly sunshine Friday and highs in the 70s. The scattered storms will develop near and east of Wichita during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. These are not expected to be widespread or severe, and should clear the area by daybreak Saturday.

Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s for much of the state Saturday afternoon. The focus for storms Saturday night will be north of I70 and across northeast Kansas.

Sunday will have another storm system coming through the Plains with a few showers or thundershowers, but widespread rains are not likely. Also, the amount of rain over the weekend looks like it will be well under .50″

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms after midnight. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 55.

Sat: High: 80 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; a few storms to the east of Wichita.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 59 Increasing clouds; evening storms.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 50 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 42 Sunny and breezy.

