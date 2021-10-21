Keshawn Dawson, accused in nightclub shooting, facing charges after extradition

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Keshawn Dawson, accused in the Enigma club shooting that killed Preston Spencer and wounded six others, has been extradited from Arizona and booked in jail on 11 counts, including first-degree murder.

Dawson was the subject of a manhunt after escaping the scene of the shooting that happened in the early-morning hours of Sept. 7. After a month on the run, Dawson was arrested on Oct. 8 in Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

Among the charges Dawson is facing are six counts of aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

