Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shutting down rural Kansas water system

File photo of a water faucet.
File photo of a water faucet.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) - A former employee of a rural Kansas water system pleaded guilty to closing down the system.

Twenty-two-year-old Wyatt Travnichek pleaded guilty Wednesday to shutting down the Post Rock Rural Water District in Ellsworth in March 2019. Prosecutors said Travnichek told investigators he was too intoxicated to remember what happened. A plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to a year in jail.

Travnichek worked for the district before quitting in January 2019. In March 2019, he shut down the system using a shared passcode that allowed remote access to software that controls the plant.

The system supplies water for about 1,500 customers in central Kansas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita
KHP identifies Wichita man killed in crash on K-254
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
A backstop shows where a Sedgwick County property owner near Derby practices shooting.
Property owners near Derby neighborhood defend backyard shooting practices
. The Maricopa County, Ariz. Medical Examiner’s Office report has ruled the death as an...
Police: Wichita man’s death in Arizona ruled an accidental drowning

Latest News

For emergency use of booster shots to go into the arms of individuals 18 -64 who are at high-...
Wichita doctor offers guidance on mixing vaccine boosters
The Kansas Humane Society said a good Samaritan found this dog in Wichita with its mouth tied...
Good Samaritan rescues dog found with mouth tied shut, deep lacerations
Wichita used car dealearship fined $30,000 after 4 customer complaints
NIAR WERX provides engineering services, aircraft modification, flight test/certification and...
Wichita State University awarded $2 million to support aviation research center