Oct. 20 Eye on Ag Update

(KWCH) - The pork industry’s ability to adapt to a new animal welfare law in California could drive prices higher. The voter-approved measure taking effect on January 1 requires pork products sold within the state to adhere to standards that mother pigs are given at least 24 square feet of space each and kept out of gestation crates — 7-by-2-foot stalls where their movements are severely restricted. Pork producers are already warning that the new law brings added costs.

You could see less corn and more soy planted this year. The cause is rising fertilizer prices. A grain analyst says increasing fertilizer prices and questionable availability will convince U.S. farmers to plant less corn in the spring. S&P Global Platt says client interest in fertilizer challenge* prompted them to release an early prediction that at least 3 million U.S. corn acres will shift to soybeans next year since it is a less fertilizer intensive crop. Farmers also say, while prices are a factor, availability is the ultimate decision-maker.

More than 10,000 John Deere workers have been on strike for 5 days now and the strike is already impacting farmers. The strike, two-fold as it is keeping parts supplied to farmers at harvest, while continuing to build new equipment that is already delayed due to the shortage of parts and supplies. Salaried employees are now being recruited to backfill vacancies on production floors.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.