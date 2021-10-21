Advertisement

Oct. 20 Eye on Ag Update

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - The pork industry’s ability to adapt to a new animal welfare law in California could drive prices higher. The voter-approved measure taking effect on January 1 requires pork products sold within the state to adhere to standards that mother pigs are given at least 24 square feet of space each and kept out of gestation crates — 7-by-2-foot stalls where their movements are severely restricted. Pork producers are already warning that the new law brings added costs.

You could see less corn and more soy planted this year. The cause is rising fertilizer prices. A grain analyst says increasing fertilizer prices and questionable availability will convince U.S. farmers to plant less corn in the spring. S&P Global Platt says client interest in fertilizer challenge* prompted them to release an early prediction that at least 3 million U.S. corn acres will shift to soybeans next year since it is a less fertilizer intensive crop. Farmers also say, while prices are a factor, availability is the ultimate decision-maker.

More than 10,000 John Deere workers have been on strike for 5 days now and the strike is already impacting farmers. The strike, two-fold as it is keeping parts supplied to farmers at harvest, while continuing to build new equipment that is already delayed due to the shortage of parts and supplies. Salaried employees are now being recruited to backfill vacancies on production floors.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at 63rd St....
Authorities identify woman killed in crash south of Wichita
Wednesday morning crash in east Wichita
KHP identifies Wichita man killed in crash on K-254
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are...
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Investigators release new sketch of man believed to be ‘I-70′ serial killer
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

College fair at East High School encourages seniors to apply
College fair at East High School encourages seniors to apply
The Garden City Police Department is warning the public about counterfeit bills that have been...
Garden City police warn of counterfeit bills
Burger meat
Blue House Burgers teaches Maize students business skills
Unpaved roads Wichita
Wichita residents frustrated by unpaved roads