Police: Wichita man’s death in Arizona ruled an accidental drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Scottsdale, Arizona Police Department shared information Wednesday, Oct. 20, disclosing further information on the case surrounding the discovery, in July, of a Wichita man’s body in an Arizona canal.

“Scottsdale detectives and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted investigations to piece together what happened to Bobby Cuillo,” Scottsdale police said. “The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office report has ruled the death as an accidental drowning. The report also indicates Bobby’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit for a person to legally operate a motor vehicle.”

Scottsdale police said investigators acquired GPS and tracking information from the scooter Cuillo, 23, rented with his phone.

“Based on n that evidence, it appears [Cuillo] drove the scooter into the canal north of Chaparral Rd. The rented scooter was recovered from the canal where the GPS indicated it had entered,” police said. “Through a very detailed investigation, here is no indication of foul play.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.